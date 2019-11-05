One year ago, Hania Aguilar was kidnapped outside her Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Tuesday marks one year since Hania Aguilar was abducted outside her home in Lumberton. Weeks later, the 13-year-old was found dead.
On Nov. 5, 2018, Aguilar was reportedly forced into an SUV outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park. Photos of the vehicle, which authorities said was stolen, were released two days after Aguilar disappeared. That vehicle was found one day later, about 15 to 20 miles south of Aguilar’s home.
On Nov. 27, 2018, Aguilar’s body was found in a body of water off Wire Grass Road.
Local and federal authorities followed 850 leads and conducted nearly 500 interviews during the investigation that followed.
On the day of Aguilar’s funeral, Dec. 8, 2018, authorities announced a suspect, later identified as Michael McLellan, was in custody. McLellan is charged with ten felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, kidnapping, and concealment of death.
McLellan’s trial date has not been set.
