North Myrtle Beach police welcome newest K9 to the force

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has a new four-legged member.
K9 Johnny Cash was donated to the department by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
The five-year-old German Shepard is certified in tracking and narcotics detection.
“We would like to thank the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Deputy Lauren Donaldson and Sheriff Wayne Ivey for allowing us to bring Johnny Cash to our amazing team,” Police Chief Greg Purden said.
“Cash” has spent the past few weeks bonding with his new handler officer Scott St. Claire.
The team will begin training for the next several weeks and have already been seen around town getting to know the North Myrtle Beach residents.
