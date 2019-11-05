North Myrtle Beach residents to face fine if parking decal improperly placed

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents in North Myrtle Beach better make sure their parking decals are in the right place, or they’ll face a fine.
North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the final reading of an ordinance on Monday that would amend its parking rules.
The new ordinance imposes a $25 fine for not putting decals in the proper place. It states that decals for all personal vehicles should be placed on the inside, bottom part of the driver’s side windshield. Golf cart drivers are required to place them on the outside bottom section of the driver’s side windshield.
The issue was first raised when officials noticed an issue with the inconsistent placement of decals.
