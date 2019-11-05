Myrtle Beach police officer on leave following domestic violence arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach police officer was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed that Sean Owens is employed with the police department and is on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard protocol.
Records show that Owens was arrested by the Horry County Police Department on October 7 and charged with third-degree domestic violence. He was released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
WMBF News has requested the police report to find out what led up to the arrest.
Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.