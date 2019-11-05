Myrtle Beach City Council candidates get called out for being ‘puppets’ and ‘never Trumpers’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mail sent to Myrtle Beach residents days before Tuesday’s election personally attacked three city council candidates.
The first is a flyer that promotes Ed Carey as a “REAL Conservative Republican who trusts and supports President Trump.” Next to the photo of Carey, the flyer features candidates John Krajc and Mary Jeffcoat with ‘X’s through their photos.
“Mary Jeffcoat and John Krajc are never-Trumpers who have LIBERAL fiscal and social agendas for all-American, Trump-supporting beach,” the flyer stated.
The flyer goes on to call both Jeffcoat and Krajc puppets for Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
Conservative Trumpers for Carey paid for the mail, according to the flyer, but WMBF could not find any group listed under that name.
Carey said he had nothing to with it and calls it “the bad side of politics.”
“I personally can say I have nothing personal against any of the candidates out there. I do differ in their philosophy on government and I have no idea who that group is,” Carey said.
Carey said personal attacks are not his style.
“It’s not necessary. Let’s stick to the issues. If people stick to the issues, they learn more instead of all the chatter about what political party you are in,” Carey said.
Krajc said he can handle the attack and agrees that the focus needs to be on the issues.
“I think the biggest thing is making sure we focus on the city issues and looking at my record and what I’ve done for the city and how I’ve given back to the community, this race is not for me. This is for the people of Myrtle Beach, this is for historic downtown Myrtle Beach,” Krajc said.
Krajc addressed being called a ‘Bethune puppet’ by saying the person who sent the mail doesn’t understand the value of positive relationships with the community and in government.
Both Carey and Krajc said Trump has nothing to do with this election.
“Even though I’m the co-chair of the Republican Party (Horry County), I can say this, we are nonpartisan here and even my role there, my philosophy is we can’t fixed Washington if we don’t fix local, so it doesn’t matter about Trump,” Carey said.
Carey said his philosophy on government does differ from John. He said he is against building a new library and that the city gets too involved with development.
“If our problem is law enforcement and infrastructure, why don’t we use that tax money to pay the majority of our law enforcement and infrastructure problems? We don’t,” Carey said. “So, where’s the priority on spending the money? That’s the difference.”
Krajc said he differs with Carey by focusing first on being positive.
“Number two is positive relationships with people in the community and the government, being able to work with people. You have to keep your head down and work hard and not focus on the noise around you and talking about policy,” Krajc said.
Krajc said he is hopeful he can offer something to all of Myrtle Beach, not just one group of people.
Jeffcoat sent WMBF News a statement on the issue:
Here are my top 3 priorities: public safety, low taxes and transparency & accountability. I call these good, responsible government. Myrtle Beach’s City Council is getting things done for our residents. We don’t need partisan politics to divide us.
WMBF reached out to Mayor Bethune but have not heard back.
Some Myrtle Beach residents also received a two-page letter that targeted city council candidate Wayne Gray. The letter dated October 31, wrote, “after researching these candidates, it was Wayne Gray who causes me the most concern.”
Gray served on city council previously for multiple terms.
The letter calls Gray out for proposing to send more tax money to Columbia, his involvement with the Beach Ball Classic, his ‘corrupt ways’ and ‘a new spirit of cooperation on Council without Wayne Gray.’
Gray did not return WMBF’s call for comment.
WMBF reached out to the individual whose name was listed at the bottom of the letter but was told that person didn’t write or send the letter. They told WMBF they didn’t know why their name was associated with the letter but doesn’t really care.
