Marlboro County man sentenced after pleading guilty ahead of retrial in 3-year-old’s death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was previously convicted of killing a 3-year-old child in Marlboro County was sentenced to prison after entering
a guilty plea ahead of his retrial this week.
Michael Huckabee pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by child abuse - aiding and abetting - under the Alford Plea, according to his Columbia-based attorney Aimee Zmroczek.
An Alford Plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence, but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction.
On Tuesday, Huckabee was sentenced to 17 years in prison, Zmroczek said. She added he is getting credit for eight years he has already served in prison and will have to serve 85 percent of the remainder of the sentence.
According to Zmroczek, the state originally was trying him for homicide by child abuse and criminal sexual conduct with a minor. She said the latter charge was dismissed on Monday.
“That was always his biggest contention with the case. He has never harmed a child,” Zmroczek said.
In 2013, Huckabee was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in 3-year-old Edna Hunt’s death. He was also convicted of criminal sexual conducted with a minor, inflicting great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful conduct toward a child. A judge sentenced him to two life sentences.
The three-year-old died in October 2011 after her mother took her to the emergency room for an apparent cardiac arrest. Bennettsville police officers were called to the hospital and said the girl suffered bruising along her body and burns were found in her genital area.
The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide after autopsy results came back.
Huckabee filed an appeal in October 2016, seeking a review of his convictions.
In the appeal, his defense attorney argued that police did not “re-Mirandize” him after a three-day lapse after his previous interrogation and that the interrogation was given under coerced conditions.
The appeal also argued that an expert witness in the case was unqualified and gave testimony that was based on unreliable methodology.
The court of appeals reversed Huckabee’s convictions for homicide by child abuse, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, inflicting great bodily injury upon a child and ordered a new trial. The appeals court did uphold Huckabee’s conviction for unlawful conduct toward a child.
Edna Hunt’s death was due to “unusual complications of a urinary tract infection, which was left untreated” as well as parent/guardian neglect and multiple inflicted traumas, officials with the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office previously said.
According to Zmroczek, Huckabee was under a “moral duty” to call for medical treatment when the symptoms first began, while the mother had a legal duty.
“He is certainly remorseful and wishes he could go back and make a call. But he can’t,” Zmroczek said.
The child’s mother, Atelia Hunt, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
On Tuesday, solicitor Will Rogers said they are glad to get closure for the family.
“They’ve been through a lot,” Rogers said. “We’re glad we’re finally at the ending part for this.”
