Local animal rescue offering reward after rescue pit bulls stolen

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An animal rescue serving the Charlotte area has reached out to the public for help after two of their beloved pit bulls were stolen from their home.
The Freedom Farm Rescue has posted on Facebook an urgent plea for assistance in locating two of their dogs who were apparently taken after thieves broke into the shelter by cutting through a padlock on the gate.
Thor, 2, is described as a neutered male bully mix with a reddish complexion while Cammie, around 3, is a spayed female bully with champagne coloring. Both dogs are microchipped and both were rescued by Freedom Farm as well.
The rescue is now offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can locate the dogs and help return them to their home.
The dogs were reportedly stolen around the Rock Hill Galleria Mall area but may be anywhere in or around Charlotte and the surrounding region, according to their owners.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 803-389-3147 as soon as possible.
