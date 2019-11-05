Hartsville man pleads guilty to gun charge, sentenced to four years in prison

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man will spend the next four years in prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon.
Kyre Christen Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On Sept. 8, 2018, a Hartsville police officer saw Brown walking on the street and confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. When the officer attempted to speak to Brown, he fled on foot, according to the release.
“Brown ran through a backyard, jumped a fence into the backyard of another house, and stopped for a moment near a bush, where he appeared to be hiding something. When Brown saw the officer coming, he took off again but eventually stopped in another back yard, where the officer apprehended him. Officers searched the area near the bush where Brown had briefly stopped and found a loaded revolver,” the release states.
Federal law prohibits Brown from possessing firearms and ammunition because of prior convictions for strong-arm robbery, first-degree assault and battery second-degree burglary.
United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins sentenced Brown to 48 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.