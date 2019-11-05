First widespread usage of new SC voting machines to be used in Tuesday elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday at the polls, voters will be using brand new machines. They are a part of the state’s $51 million polling system upgrade.
When it comes to using the new voting machines in South Carolina, folks from the Elections Commission say, “it’s a really easy process.”
So what’s different? In reality, not much but Election Commission leaders say that little bit of difference will go a long way when it comes to protecting your vote.
On the new machines, you’ll make your selections like normal, but then you’ll print and submit a paper ballot so that your vote has a digital and physical copy.
“At the end of the day, we have a paper record of every voters voted ballot,” said Chris Whitmire from the SC Election Commission. “We can use that to do audits, we can do that to do recounts. It helps us be more confident in the accuracy of our elections, and we hope it makes voters more confident.”
After you’re done on the touch screen marking device, your paper vote will print for you to review, and you’ll take that paper ballot into a nearby scanner to officially cast your vote. Whitmire says they’ve used the system a few times before, and it’s worked well.
“This will be the first widespread use where there will be elections in 40 counties across the state,” Whitmire said. “We used them on October 1st in Aiken County, on October 15th in Rock Hill election. So we’ve used them a couple of times, they worked. We were happy about that, everything worked.”
Although school will still be in session on Tuesday, Whitmire says many of those schools will still be your designated location, you may just be directed to go to a polling place since these are smaller elections.
If it’s being held somewhere else, there will be a sign posted on the door of your usual location letting you know where to go. He says the best way to find out, is to check online at scvotes.org or call your county Voter Registration Elections office.
