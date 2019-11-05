FIRST ALERT: Tranquil weather ahead of next big cold front

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dryer and tranquil weather will settle in through Thursday before the first of two powerful cold front move into the region.
Cloudy skies will gradually clear tonight with a little patchy fog possible in some areas. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
More of the same is on tap for Thursday with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s.
A strong cold front will move through the region early Friday. The front will bring a round of showers through Friday morning, but the bigger story will be colder temperatures that arrive behind the front. Temperatures on Friday will likely start in the upper 50s to lower 60s and then slowly and steadily fall through the day.
By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s at the beach and lower to middle 30s across the Pee Dee. A light breeze will make it feel colder Friday night, but will also ease the risk of frost.
Despite abundant sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Saturday night will see temperatures once again dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 along the coast and the lower to middle 30s inland. With clear skies and lighter winds, the risk of frost is much higher Saturday night.
A second and even strong cold front will move into the Carolinas by Tuesday of next week with winter-like temperatures likely.
