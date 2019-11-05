FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers for Election Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can leave the jacket you used for the previous mornings at home today. It’s a milder start to the day as you step out the door with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. If you are headed to the polls this morning, you will remain dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you head to your polling location.
Highs this afternoon will climb into the 70s with shower chances working back into our area later today at 30-40%. It’s not a washout today but it’s better chances than what we saw yesterday.
If you are looking to avoid the rain chances today, the best chance for shower activity looks to be this afternoon. Showers will become scattered from lunch to the evening commute tonight with the best chances along the Grand Strand.
Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s to near 70 during the day and in the 50s overnight.
The work week will end with a very strong cold front pushing through the area early on Friday. The front will bring the best chance of rain early Friday morning and into the lunchtime hours. By the afternoon, cooler temperatures will filter into the area with highs only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will begin to clear Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Add in a strong northwest wind and lows will drop down into the low-mid 30s for the inland areas and the upper 30s for the beaches by Saturday morning.
Temperatures on Saturday will struggle into the lower 50s before another round of 30s is expected Saturday night. We will keep an eye on the freeze and frost threat for both Friday and Saturday night.
