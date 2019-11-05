FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers for Election Day

The work week will end with a very strong cold front pushing through the area early on Friday. The front will bring the best chance of rain early Friday morning and into the lunchtime hours. By the afternoon, cooler temperatures will filter into the area with highs only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will begin to clear Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Add in a strong northwest wind and lows will drop down into the low-mid 30s for the inland areas and the upper 30s for the beaches by Saturday morning.