FIRST ALERT: One more mild day before a huge drop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and tranquil weather will linger through Thursday before a strong cold front brings abrubt changes by Friday.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies. Once again, some areas of fog will be possible as temperatures drop into lower 50s. A few spots inland will drop into the upper 40s.
Thursday will start off mostly sunny, but see clouds thickening up through the day. Temperatures will be mild as afternoon readings climb into the lower 70s.
The first of two powerful cold fronts will move into the area early Friday.
COLD FRONT #1
The first strong cold front will move through the region early Friday - likely just before sunrise.
Ahead of the front, a round of showers will move through the area from late Thursday night into the first half of Friday.
As the cold front pushes off shore early in the morning, much colder temperatures will be delivered into the region with gusty north winds. Temperatures on Friday will start in the upper 50s to lower 60s , but as the cold weather moves in, those temperatures will slowly fall through the day. By sunset Friday, most areas will already be down into the 40s.
By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s at the beach and lower to middle 30s across the Pee Dee. A light breeze will make it feel colder Friday night, but will also ease the risk of frost.
Despite abundant sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Saturday night will see temperatures once again dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 along the coast and the lower to middle 30s inland. With clear skies and lighter winds, the risk of frost is much higher Saturday night with a brief period of freezing temperatures possible well inland.
COLD FRONT # 2
The second strong cold front will arrive late Monday or early Tuesday of next week and will likely usher in even colder temperatures.
While it’s too soon for specific temperature forecasts, it’s possible that freezing temperatures could make it all the way to the Grand Strand by the middle of next week with daytime temperatures only in the 40s. These temperatures would be 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
Nighttime temperatures may drop as low as the 20s in some areas.
