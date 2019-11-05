Double murder trial underway in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial for two people charged in a 2016 double murder is underway in Horry County.
Opening statements were made Tuesday morning in the case of Calvin Ford and Aliga Campbell after a jury was selected the day prior.
Ford is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in the deaths of 26-year-old Dameion Hakeem Alston and 27-year-old Marquis Jamal Burgess.
Back in March, a judge denied Ford’s motion to dismiss his charges under the “stand your ground” law.
Campbell faces two counts of murder and weapons charges in relation to the case.
According to Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, the trial is expected to conclude on Wednesday.
Stay with WMBF News for updates on the case as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.