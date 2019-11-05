Conway man gets 12 years in prison on gun, drug charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man will spend over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, 28-year-old Eron Jordan pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
On May 22, 2018, an officer with the Conway Police Department saw a vehicle with tinted windows so dark that he could not see the driver through the front-side window. After approaching the vehicle following a traffic stop, an officer smelled the odor of marijuana. The driver, identified as Jordan, consented to a search of the car, according to the release.
“Officers searched the vehicle and discovered two bags of crack cocaine and two bags of heroin in the center console; a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in the glove compartment, loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition; a silver scale in the front passenger door; several cell phones; a glass jar with a small amount of suspected marijuana; $335 in cash in the driver’s door; and $5,762 in cash in a book bag on the rear passenger seat. A search of a passenger in the vehicle revealed 70 Hydrocodone pills, 69 Oxycodone pills, and 10 Buprenorphine pills,” the release states.
Jordan is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of two prior state convictions for pointing and presenting a firearm, prosecutors said.
Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell, of Florence, sentenced Jordan to 144 months in federal prison, followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.
