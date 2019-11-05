Conway man gets 12 years in prison on gun, drug charges

“Officers searched the vehicle and discovered two bags of crack cocaine and two bags of heroin in the center console; a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in the glove compartment, loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition; a silver scale in the front passenger door; several cell phones; a glass jar with a small amount of suspected marijuana; $335 in cash in the driver’s door; and $5,762 in cash in a book bag on the rear passenger seat. A search of a passenger in the vehicle revealed 70 Hydrocodone pills, 69 Oxycodone pills, and 10 Buprenorphine pills,” the release states.