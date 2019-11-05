Changes to RV park could help fund more beach parking in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A plan for change along the Intracoastal Waterway is around 100 pages long and dates back more than a decade, but new changes to this plan could add more parking to the rest of the city.
Myrtle Beach Power Sports Inc. currently owns around 23 acres that houses the North Myrtle Beach RV Resort and Dry Dock. Adjacent to this property is almost 12 acres the company has purchased. It hopes to expand the already established business.
“North Myrtle Beach RV Resort has done a wonderful job and it has been very, very successful. And obviously there is a need for growth or they would not be purchasing this property,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley.
The landowners are asking the city to annex property along Old Crane Road into the city and approve an amendment increasing the number of RV camper spots from the 107 existing spots to 214 in the new acreage.
The plan shows this would reduce the campsite width from 45 feet to 40 feet. The request also says the property owners would help out with beach parking in the city.
“They have agreed to a certain amount of money per RV spot to go towards the parking fund which will go towards buying more land to park cars on in North Myrtle Beach,” said Pat Dowling with North Myrtle Beach.
This parking fund fee is $400 per RV site.
In 2006 it was approved for this to be the Bahama Island Resort Planned Development District. The property owners said they were going to build be a high rise, several four-story multi-family dwellings, RV and pop-up camper sites and more but that plan never fully developed.
“It’s all market-driven. They found a better, more market-responsive use for that property and it’s played out well for them," said Dowling.
The council did vote to pass the four different items attached to this rezoning request on Monday night. It will be read and voted on one final time at the next council meeting.
