CCU student arrested, accused of bringing guns on school property

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested early Monday morning and charged with bringing weapons on school property.
According to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report, police were called to the area Teal Loop just after 1 a.m. after a gun was found in “plain view” inside a vehicle.
A security officer told police a black Ford F-150 with blood on the license plate was parked over the line in a parking spot. While attempting to get the vehicle’s decal information, the security guard saw a firearm in the backseat, the report states.
Police were able to trace the truck back to the owner, identified as 19-year-old Robert McDow Duncan. CCU officials confirm Duncan is a student at the school.
According to the report, police searched the truck and found a second, loaded firearm and shotgun shells.
Duncan told officers he went hunting earlier and forgot the firearms in his truck, the report states.
Online records show Duncan was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday afternoon on $1,000 bond.
