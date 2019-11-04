11-year-old NC boy dies after being struck by car while trick-or-treating

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WRAL) - An 11-year-old boy who was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while attending a trick-or-treat event at a church in North Carolina died Sunday, his father told reporters.
According to reports, the boy — identified as Noah Chambers — was attempting to cross the road at the event Friday night about 7:15 p.m. The event was held at Bethel United Methodist Church.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the boy remained in critical condition Saturday at Brenner Children's Hospital.
Robert Chambers, the father of the boy, told WCNC-TV sunday that his son's last brain test at 12:30 p.m. Sunday showed he was not responsive.
"He is in a better place. His spirit, his attitude, his joy, his laughter," the elder Chambers told WCNC-TV. "He is up there looking over everybody."
A family member told the television station that the family is praying that “God will heal Noah.” The family member said: “We need a miracle.”
First responders told WFMY that the driver of a Jeep SUV who hit the boy stopped and remained on the scene during the investigation.
The State Highway Patrol issued a release after Noah’s death on Sunday, saying the driver who hit Noah was not speeding or impaired, and that no charges have been filed against the driver, who was not publicly identified.
Noah Chambers was a 6th grade student at Rockingham County Middle School, according to a release from the school system Sunday night.
His school is expected to hold a moment of silence to honor the boy.
