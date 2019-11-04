Va. man accused of bringing gun to MYR

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday after police say a gun was found in his carry-on bag at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
Walter Scott Conner, 62, of Salem, Va., is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas.
Just before noon, a TSA agent told police a firearm was found in Conner’s carry-on bag during the screening process, according to an Horry County police report.
Conner was escorted to a private screening room where his carry-on bag was searched. Inside the carry-on bag, police said they found a Glock 9mm.
Online records show Conner is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $500 bond.
