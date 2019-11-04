Suspect on the run after leading deputies on chase in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a man who they said led them on a chase Saturday.
Jamel Smith, 26, of Fayetteville, is wanted on several charges including drug possession, operating a vehicle while fleeing to elude law enforcement and carrying a concealed weapon.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division stopped Smith’s vehicle Saturday night on Highway 71 North in Lumber Bridge.
They said as investigators approached the vehicle and started speaking to Smith, he sped off from the traffic stop.
Investigators said they chased the vehicle and he abandoned his vehicle on Quick Road in Lumber Bridge.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.