Student Spotlight: Sophomores organize mock baby shower for parents in need

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - A unique service project aimed to help soon-to-be teen mothers or fathers who are in need is the inspiration for a mock baby shower at Aynor High School.
The young girls who helped organize the shower said it was all for a good cause and a fun incentive to encourage students to donate gifts.
“We want them to know they have a safe place to come and a safe place to reach out to help. We don’t want them to be scared," said sophomore Grace Richardson.
The shower will feature food and games, and all of the donated gifts are going to the Family Outreach of Horry County, which partners with Horry County Schools.
“We’re about the same age of some of the girls who’d be receiving this stuff, and we can’t imagine going through this right now, especially if we didn’t have support of our family or the financial support and know she’s not alone and will have help throughout her community. It feels good she knows that," Richardson said. “Single mothers or single fathers or anyone who is low income - but also even teens who got pregnant - we’re not trying to point fingers or make them feel bad. We’re just trying to help.”
Fellow sophomore Michael Grace Poston said she’s glad the turnout for the mock baby shower during class went well.
“We were all different ages, so I didn’t know what to expect, but it was very successful," Poston said.
The girls said the mock baby shower was part of their service learning project in their Family Consumer Sciences and Child Development class.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.