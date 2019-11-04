Student Spotlight: Sophomores organize mock baby shower for parents in need

“We’re about the same age of some of the girls who’d be receiving this stuff, and we can’t imagine going through this right now, especially if we didn’t have support of our family or the financial support and know she’s not alone and will have help throughout her community. It feels good she knows that," Richardson said. “Single mothers or single fathers or anyone who is low income - but also even teens who got pregnant - we’re not trying to point fingers or make them feel bad. We’re just trying to help.”