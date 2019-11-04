SLED: Horry County had third highest sexual battery rate in S.C. in 2018

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - New statistics from the State Law Enforcement Division show Horry County has one of the highest sexual battery rates in South Carolina.
The statistics come from the 2018 Uniform Crime Report, which was recently released.
The report said Horry County’s sexual battery rate for 2018 was 8.7 out of every 10,000 people, which is significantly higher than the state-wide rate of 5.2, but it’s significantly down from last year, though.
Horry County's 2017 rate was 10.4, and that led the state.
The report shows Horry County had 298 cases of sexual battery in 2018.
Here’s a breakdown of the sexual battery rates of other local counties:
- Georgetown County – 8.5
- Florence County – 7.3
- Marlboro County – 5.7
- Darlington County – 4.9
- Dillon County – 4.9
- Marion County – 2.9
The report shows the only two counties with higher sexual battery rates last year were Calhoun and Greenwood Counties.
To view the full report, click here.
