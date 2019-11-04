One detained after domestic incident in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was detained following a domestic incident at the Church Hill Apartments in Florence Monday, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police.
Brandt said officers responded to the apartment complex after one person threatened another. He added no one was injured and no weapons were found or seized.
For a time, traffic was stopped on Church Street as a result of the incident.
There is no threat to the public, according to Brandt.
