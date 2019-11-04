North Myrtle Beach addresses rumors surrounding Barefoot Resort Beach Cabana construction

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is addressing rumors about the rebuilding of the Barefoot Resort Beach Cabana.
A permit was issued for the demolition of the beach cabana on August 13 and the demolition was completed on September 11.
The city said when it comes to acquiring a permit to rebuild the beach cabana on South Ocean Boulevard, the applicant must acquire and provide the city with a Coastal Zone Consistency letter of certification from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Management. The city said it informed the applicant in August that this letter is needed.
The SCDHEC/OCRM is required to review all state and federal permit applications for activities within the eight-county coastal zone.
The city of North Myrtle Beach said as of Monday, the applicant has not provided the city with the letter. Once the applicant provides the letter, then the city will issue the permit to rebuild the cabana.
The Barefoot Landing Beach Cabana’s website has been giving updates on the rebuilding process. The latest update was dated on October 3. It says that the process has taken longer than expected and hopes to have permits soon.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.