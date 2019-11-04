Myrtle Beach teen accused of distributing, possessing child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a 19-year-old from Myrtle Beach connected to a child pornography investigation.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday the arrest of Kevin Heins.
Heins is charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Heins. Investigators said Heins distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on October 30 and was released hours later.
