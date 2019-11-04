Man convicted of killing 2 CresCom bank employees requests new sentencing trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man sentenced to death for killing two CresCom bank employees during a robbery, wants a new sentencing trial.
A federal jury found Brandon Council guilty in September of killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen at the Conway bank in August 2017.
Because it was a death penalty trial, after his conviction, the trial moved to the sentencing phase to determine whether he would be sentenced to death or life in prison. The jury sentenced Council to death on October 3.
Council’s defense team filed a motion on Monday requesting a new sentencing trial or an acquittal of his death sentence.
The filing claims that the federal government presented two aggravating factors during their closing arguments that were contradictory to each other and tainted the jury’s decision.
The defense said the government made the argument that Council killed Skeen and Majors for monetary gain, but they said the government then argued that Council didn’t need to kill the two employees in order to complete the bank robbery.
“Indeed, neither aggravation finding can now be salvaged: Because jurors were invited to find both contradictory factors, they were freed from the important task of determining Mr. Council’s motivation,” the court filing states.
The defense also argued in the motion that it was unconstitutional when the federal court said that the state of South Carolina can determine how Council will be executed.
