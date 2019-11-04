Man charged in two separate crashes on S.C. 544 minutes apart

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing several charges in connection to two separate crashes Sunday on S.C. 544.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 34-year-old David Lee Hernandez.
The first crashed happened around 4:24 p.m. on S.C. 544 and Dick Pond Road, Collins said. He added Hernandez struck another vehicle in the rear.
About five minutes later, Hernandez was involved in a head-on crash on S.C. 544 near Cabots Creek Drive, according to Collins. Officials say the crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Online records show Hernandez is charged with DUI, two counts of operating uninsured vehicle, two counts of driving under suspension, improper vehicle license, driving too fast for conditions, failure to render aid and two additional traffic charges.
Hernandez is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
