Man charged after allegedly hitting person with truck

Man charged after allegedly hitting person with truck
Neil Batton (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | November 4, 2019 at 5:53 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 5:53 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he hit another man with a vehicle.

Neil Batton, 46, of Fairmont, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Batton’s charge is in relation to a domestic violence investigation.

Deputies say the victim reported that he was hit by a truck after stopping an assault on his mother.

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries, the release states.

Batton was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.