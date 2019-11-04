Man charged after allegedly hitting person with truck

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested on Saturday after deputies say he hit another man with a vehicle.
Neil Batton, 46, of Fairmont, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Batton’s charge is in relation to a domestic violence investigation.
Deputies say the victim reported that he was hit by a truck after stopping an assault on his mother.
The victim received medical treatment for his injuries, the release states.
Batton was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.
