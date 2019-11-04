Horry County haunted house raises over $2,000 for Meals on Wheels

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County haunted house featured in our “This Is Carolina” series raised thousands of dollars for a local organization.
David Parker has put together the “Haunted House of the Farm” for the last decade. He decided that this year’s proceeds would go to Meals on Wheels after he learned it was struggling. The organization feeds hundreds of mostly elderly adults who can’t cook and buy food for themselves.
The haunted house was open Halloween, Friday and Saturday nights. Parker told WMBF news that more than 1,000 people went through during those three nights.
Parker was able to hand over a check to Meals on Wheels for $2,111.
