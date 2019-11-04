FIRST ALERT: Two cold snaps on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two rounds of unseasonably cold weather will move into the Carolinas over the next 10 days.
While seasonably mild weather will continue through Thursday, two powerful cold fronts will deliver much colder temperatures through the middle of next week.
COLD FRONT #1
The first strong cold front will move through the region early Friday. The front will bring a round of showers through the first half of Friday, but the bigger story will be colder temperatures that arrive behind the front. Temperatures on Friday will likely start in the upper 50s to lower 60s and then slowly and steadily fall through the day.
By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s at the beach and lower to middle 30s across the Pee Dee. A light breeze will make it feel colder Friday night, but will also ease the risk of frost.
Despite abundant sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Saturday night will see temperatures once again dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 along the coast and the lower to middle 30s inland. With clear skies and lighter winds, the risk of frost is much higher Saturday night.
COLD FRONT # 2
The second strong cold front will arrive Monday or Tuesday of next week and will likely usher in even colder temperatures. While it’s too soon for specific temperature forecasts, it’s possible that freezing temperatures could make it all the way to the Grand Strand by the middle of next week with daytime temperatures only in the 40s. These temperatures would be 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
