FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers for Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hit or miss showers will drift across the region on Tuesday as temperatures gradually warm.
The combination of a weak cold front approaching from the west and a weak storm system off shore will give rise to the chances of spotty showers at times tonight and Tuesday.
Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures much warmer than the last several nights. Readings will drop into the middle 50s inland and to near 60 across the Grand Strand. A stray light shower or sprinkle will be possible in a few spots.
Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the region on Tuesday with scattered showers at times especially through the early to mid afternoon. No widespread or steady rain is expected - rain chances Tuesday are 40%. Despite the clouds and passing showers, temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.
Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s to near 70 during the day and in the 50s at night.
The work week will end with a very strong cold front pushing through the area on Friday. The front will bring a round of showers mainly early in the day with a big drop in temperatures arriving during the day Friday and into the weekend.
Temperatures may start in the upper 50s and lower 60s early Friday, but will likely fall through the day. By Friday night, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 30s well inland into the upper 30s across the beaches.
By Saturday, temperatures will struggle into the lower 50s. Another round of 30s and frost is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning.
