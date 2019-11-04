FIRST ALERT: A few showers, slowly warming up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cold start as your heading out the door this morning to begin the new work week. Luckily, for those fans of warmer weather, some changes look to arrive briefly before another cold shot of air later this week and into the weekend.
Not much changes for today with highs in the mid-upper 60s with increasing cloud cover. As we head throughout the day, a stray shower chance will return to the forecast for today and linger through tomorrow. Why? A weak cold front will make a run through the Carolinas. This front will be rather dry and keep those rain chances very low for today and tomorrow but a few showers cannot be ruled out.
Highs on Tuesday will increase ahead of that weak cold front into the lower 70s for both Florence and Myrtle Beach. Once the cold front moves through, those temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Wednesday.
By the middle of the week, our attention will be focused on the stronger cold front to end the work week and head into the weekend. That weather maker looks to arrive on Friday with better rain chances and mostly cloudy skies. Showers look more likely for Friday with a big temperature drop for the weekend. Highs will go from the lower 70s on Thursday to the lower 50s on Saturday.
Morning temperatures are forecast to range from the mid-upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday morning. Widespread frost could become a big topic for the end of the week and into the weekend. We will keep an eye on it.
