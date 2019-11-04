Dermatologist with Myrtle Beach office dies in plane crash ahead of FL air show

STUART, Fla. (WMBF) – A dermatologist who has offices along the Grand Strand was killed when his plane crashed before participating in a weekend air show in Florida.
According to a post on the Audi Stuart Air Show’s Facebook page, Dr. Joseph Masessa was killed on Nov. 1 while preparing for the air show.
A representative at the Dermatology Center of Florida Skin Cancer Specialists confirmed that Masessa had an office in Myrtle Beach.
The website for the Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of South Carolina lists Masessa as the MD and a Diplomate of American Board of Dermatology. It also states there are locations in Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island and Mount Pleasant.
“Joe was a beloved performer of the air show, a local Floridian, and will forever be family,” the post from the Audi Stuart Air Show read.
According to information from the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, a Grumman Mohawk aircraft crashed on a runway extension at Whitham Field just after 1 p.m. on Friday. The pilot died in the crash and that evening’s events were canceled, air show officials stated.
The air show was to be dedicated to Masessa. However, posts on the event’s Facebook page stated all activities were canceled Saturday and Sunday due to weather.
WMBF News has left a message with Masessa’s practice manager for comment.
