Decision 2019: What to know before heading to the polls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Polling places will open across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Tuesday for a number of area elections that are taking place.
In Myrtle Beach, seven candidates are vying for three open spots on the Myrtle Beach City Council.
Down in Surfside Beach, residents will be electing a new mayor after Mayor Bob Childs chose not to seek re-election.
In Atlantic Beach, multiple non-partisan races are taking place. Incumbent Jake Evans and challenger Brian Taylor are running in the mayor's race, but residents can also vote for a write-in candidate.
Atlantic Beach voters will also cast ballots for council seats.
Incumbent Josephine Isom and Brenda Deese are running for a seat expiring in four years, while William Booker and Darnell Price are running for the seat vacated by Kenneth McLaurin earlier this year. That seat expires in 2021.
Three four-year terms on the North Myrtle Beach City Council are up for grabs as well. J.O. Baldwin and Ed Ramsey are running for the seat representing Crescent Beach.
The council's at-large seat is also up for a vote as Hank Thomas runs against Greg Richardson. Fred Coyne is running unopposed for the Cherry Grove seat.
Voters in North Myrtle Beach can actually vote for candidates in each neighborhood, even if they don't live in that specific area.
Close by, the town of Briarcliffe Acres is holding a non-partisan election for mayor and two town council seats. The term ends in December 2023.
In Conway, seven candidates are running for three open seats on city council. Larry White and Thomas Anderson are the two incumbents running against five challengers. Those challengers are Alex Hyman, Liz Gilland, Justin Jordan, Barb Eisenhardt and Randy Alford.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy will be unopposed this election and is expected to be elected to a second term.
There are also a number of elections in the Pee Dee. That complete list of elections can be found here.
How to vote
The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. To find your polling place, click here.
When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at your polling place:
· SC Driver's License
· SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
· SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
· Federal Military ID
· US Passport
For more information before casting your ballot, click here.
