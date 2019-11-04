Crews work to rescue Florence County man who fell into large grain bin

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders are working to rescue a man who fell into a large grain bin Monday in Florence County, according to authorities.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said deputies, the South Lynches Fire Department and the Olanta Fire Department went to Scurry Road just outside of Lake City, where the man fell into a large grain bin filled with corn.
No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for more details as it comes in.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.