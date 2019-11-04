Crews put out brush fire that spread to Carolina Forest home

By WMBF News Staff | November 4, 2019 at 10:48 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 10:48 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a brush fire that spread to a nearby home in the Carolina Forest area Sunday night.

According to an online post from HCFR, crews were dispatched to the fire at 592 Summerhill Drive at about 8:38 p.m.

“The fire appears to have been started by an ember from a grill, catching pine straw until it reached fencing, construction equipment and soffit on the house,” the post states.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

