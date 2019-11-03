Victim suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Pawleys Island kitchen fire

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - First responders say a victim suffered substantial injuries Sunday after a kitchen fire at a home in Pawleys Island.
Midway Fire Department Fire Marshal Mark Nugent says firefighters responded to a home in the 720 block of Crooked Oak Drive around 2:36 p.m. Sunday after reports of a kitchen fire. Nugent says a victim was rushed to the hospital with significant burns sustained in the fire.
The home however received minimal damage, according to Nugent.
