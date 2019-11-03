Meet the Candidates: A new Mayor of Surfside Beach will be elected on Tuesday

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- A new mayor will be elected by the town of Surfside Beach residents on Tuesday after Mayor Bob Childs chose not to seek re-election.
We spoke with all three Surfside Beach Mayoral candidates about their plans if they were to be elected.
All three candidates come into this election with some type of public service experience.
Two have served on Surfside Beach town council and another is currently on the towns planning and zoning commission.
We start with current Town Council Chairman, David Pellegrino, a small business owner with six years of experience serving as a councilman and is the current Mayor Pro Tem.
Pellegrino wants to continue making Surfside Beach a great place to live and vacation and change the tone of town council meetings, by improving communication with residents, business owners and town staff.
Living in Surfside Beach for nearly a decade Pellegrino knows what sets their beach apart from others along the Grand Strand and wants to maintain a safe family friendly feel with clean beaches.
“We provide a very high level of service. A great service for a very low cost. My property taxes are very low and I expect to maintain those through budget management after building up our reserves if we have an emergency and not going into debt,” said David Pellegrino.
As the town Surfside Beach prepares to take on a multi-million dollar project to repair the fishing pier, destroyed during hurricane Matthew, Pellegrino also wants to make sure the town doesn’t fall into a pool of debt.
”Surfside Beach has run with no debt for decades. We don’t want to get into a situation where we come out the back end of this pier project in millions of dollars in debt that we have to pay off over a long time. We want to come out on the other end it free and financially healthy just like we are now,” said Pellegrino.
Our next, Bob Hellyer has spent his entire life in public services working in the Office of the Executive Secretary for the Supreme Court of Virginia before retiring to Surfside Beach with his wife.
Both he and his wife are actively involved in the Surfside Beach community. Currently Bob serves as the chairman of the towns planning commission.
Hellyer is also determined to finish the fishing pier in a financially responsible way and wants to make improvements to the business community to help keep taxes low.
“I want the residents to be involved in their community. I want them to have a say so in what’s going on. The most important thing I want is that when we make a decision you’ll know why we made that decision. You may not agree with it but it’s going to be transparent and we’re going to give an opportunity for everyone to be involved,” said Bob Hellyer.
As Mayor Hellyer wants to lead by example, makes impartial and unbiased decisions putting the residents of Surfside Beach first.
“This is the opportunity for the citizens of Surfside and the residents to have a change election and to change the way things are and bring openness to our community,” said Hellyer.
Finally, former Surfside Beach councilwoman Julie Samples will look to be come the first women elected as Mayor of Surfside Beach, a position her husband once held.
For nearly 30 years, Samples has called Surfside Beach home working in real estate.
After two years on two council, she chose not too seek reelection and was not pleased with the direction of town leadership.
Instead she decided to run for Mayor in hopes of improving communication between council and residents, by steaming meetings online.
“Not just town council but our planning commission meetings, stormwater meetings, videotaping those meetings so people can see it and they don’t have to show up to a town council meeting to know what’s going on,” said Samples.
Similarly, Samples wants to see the pier repaired and be smart spender.
She also wants to maintain the small-town character and safety Surfside Beach has offered residents and vacationers or years.
“A lot of residents are frustrated with the rules of Surfside Beach and our ordinances. Some are there for their safety and some could be improved upon that has been the biggest frustration in talking to residents,” said Samples.
Also in Surfside Beach, three new town council members will elected as eight candidates are vying for those positions after all three current Council members chose not to file for re-election.
