FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather continues for Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cool and crisp start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to the mid 40s. We are hoping you feel refreshed after that extra hour of sleep last night and are ready for another fall-like day.
Temperatures will struggle to only top out around the lower 60s today despite the sunshine. If you have plans outside today, that jacket will be needed for the morning and evening hours.
Warmer air with more moisture will begin to work inland across the Carolinas on Monday. Due to this, look for more clouds as we head into the start of the work week. The winds will allow for temperatures to climb into the mid-upper 60s for Monday.
An approaching weak cold front will try to make a move through the Carolinas on Tuesday. Winds ahead of the front will bring the high temperatures to the lower 70s with just a stray shower on the beaches. Most locations should remain dry from this cold front with no major drop in temperatures by Wednesday or Thursday.
Our next big weather maker looks to arrive toward the end of the work week with a strong cold front on Friday. As of now, showers are looking more likely with a big temperature drop by next weekend. We will keep an eye on that as we head throughout the work week.
