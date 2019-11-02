Stuck with too much candy? Here are some post-Halloween ideas for those sweet treats

(WECT) - Do you have an overload of Halloween treats in your house that you don’t want to throw away, but don’t necessarily want to consume right away either? Here are some ideas on what to do with the candy and your pumpkin now that spooky season is over.
Make baked goods. Chop the candy up and add it to your favorite cookie batter. You can even throw the candy into a pie or cake to an extra special treat.
Save the candy for Thanksgiving. You can add it to your Thanksgiving desserts or even treat it as a Thanksgiving “appetizer” by setting out a bowl for the family to enjoy throughout the day.
Use it for gingerbread house making. Some candies that you collected on Halloween can make great decor for your holiday gingerbread crafts. Set it aside and put it to good use in a few months.
Make trail mix. Use the candy as a sweet treat in a homemade trail mix with whatever you may have in your pantry. Nuts, granola, seeds, and some candy can make a great on-the-go snack.
Put it in a pinata. Have a birthday party coming up? Save the Halloween treats and stuff it into a pinata at the next birthday bash for extra fun and sweet surprise.
Donate it. There are many establishments in the area that will take your candy and put it to good use by giving it someone who really wants it or needs it.
Sell it. A local dentist office will buy your candy from you then send it to troops overseas.
Stuck with a pumpkin that you painted or didn’t have time to carve? Here are some ideas on what to do with it.
Compost it. Pumpkins make a great compost. They breakdown in just a few weeks and can give your garden some much-needed nutrients. If you don’t have a garden, consider giving your pumpkin or jack-o-lantern to a local farmer so they can compost.
Roast the seeds. Pumpkin seeds can fulfill your salty and sweet cravings. Throw them into the oven with you favorite spices and some olive oil for a little bit for a nutritious, filling snack.
Make soup or smoothies. You can add pumpkin to your morning smoothie for a nice color and added nutrients or puree it into a soup. All you have to do it cut it in half, roast it, and throw it into the food processor with your favorite spices and add-ins.
Turn it into a treat for your dog. Both raw and cooked pumpkin is safe for pups. The pumpkin provides a lot of vitamins and nutrients and serves as a healthier alternative than processed treats. You can boil the pumpkin, blend it with peanut butter or Greek yogurt, freeze it, and give it to your pup for a snack.
Carve it for a Thanksgiving centerpiece. Instead of carving a scary face or ghost on your pumpkin, carve a turkey or a leaf, add a candle and make it into a pleasant decoration for your thanksgiving festivities.
Make it into a planter. Carve on the center and throw a flower into it for a pretty and decorative piece for the rest of fall to have outside or even as a centerpiece for your dining room table during Thanksgiving dinner.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.