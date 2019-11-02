S.C. Pecan Festival a huge impact on local businesses

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - This weekend, tens of thousands of people will be in downtown Florence for the 16th annual South Carolina Pecan Festival.
Committee Chairman George Jebaily said the event is fun for all ages. Spanning 11 blocks of downtown, the festival will feature eight stages for music, a kid zone and dozens of food vendors with all kinds of nutty flavors to dig into.
“The economic impact is huge when you bring 50,000 people, many of whom are from out of state,” Jebaily said.
Jebaily said the festival is a chance for people to explore the revitalized downtown area and new businesses looking to make some loyal customers.
Rosalee Williamson is the co-owner of the Square Meal Market on West Evans Street that just opened shop in July.
"It’s starting to pick up. I’m just now starting to get a feel of the traffic, the day-to-day during the week,” Williamson said.
The store offers a variety of foods like giant gummy bears and locally grown produce. They’re usually closed on Saturdays, but Williamson said they’ll be open for the festival.
"I'm excited for tomorrow and everything else that's going to come. All the people it's going to bring being able to advertise, network," she said.
As for security measures the Florence Police Department said they bring in every officer to work that day either to patrol the streets or work the festival.
The Florence County Fire and EMS departments will also be on hand.
