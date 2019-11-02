New safety measures taking shape in aftermath of UNC Charlotte mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois released a new statement regarding the university’s recovery efforts in the wake of last April’s deadly mass shooting.
The memo serves as an update for the public regarding what has been done to make the campus safer since the deadly shooting. It notes that the university is instituting a ‘Day of Remembrance’ to unite students, faculty and staff. The event will happen on the anniversary of the shooting next year.
Dubois’ statement also lists classroom lockdown kits, classroom safety posters, and instructional safety videos as new additions to campus.
One of the videos focuses specifically on lockdown situations. It walks viewers through the process of navigating a lockdown and following the ‘run, hide, fight’ protocol. It even features a campus police officer demonstrating how to barricade a door with tools from the new classroom lockdown kits.
WBTV spoke with UNCC Associate Vice Chancellor for Safety and Security John Bogdan about the safety overhauls in an interview Friday.
“We’ve always taught these things in different forms and different environments and we felt like developing these videos keeps them fresh, accurate, updated,” explained Bogdan.
For students on campus, April’s deadly shooting is still an open wound.
“I think everybody who was here still kind of worries about it, because how could you forget,” said UNCC student Zack Slater.
Students who spoke to WBTV Friday night seemed to agree that anything the university can do to make campus safer is a positive.
“It shows they do care and they want to take preventative measures to make sure it never happens again,” said student Noah Crosswhite.
The chancellor’s memo states that next week students will receive a survey asking how the university has been communicating with the campus in response to April’s deadly shooting.
