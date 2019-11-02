Multiple fire agencies respond to fire at North Myrtle Beach condos

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at some condos in North Myrtle Beach.
A Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson said their crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. to provide mutual aid to 4303 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the Windsong Condominiums.
It’s not clear if anyone has been hurt in the fire.
WMBF News has reached out to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue to get more details on the fire.
We will bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.
