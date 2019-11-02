Meet the candidates: Seven vying for three Myrtle Beach City Council seats

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The polls are just a day away from opening and one of the biggest area races is the race to fill three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council.
WMBF News spoke to each of the candidates, who all talked about what they would bring to city government.
First up is Ed Carey, a 13-year resident of Myrtle Beach ran for mayor in 2017. He is focused on being elected to city council this time around.
As an independent project management consultant, Carey was the senior project manager of The Market Common in 2006 when he decided to make Myrtle Beach his permanent home. Carey serves on a number of local and national boards throughout country, giving him a strong understanding of management and leadership he hopes to bring to city council. Carey would like to see a more basic government that improves public safety and infrastructure He thinks the city is over-bureaucratic and too selective about the future development of downtown.
“I’ve been here 13 years; nothing’s happened in downtown for 13 years. They’ve had one plan after other. They’ve got great ideas now plus the tax credits, which is good. But they still need to get out of the way and let a private developer develop that,” Carey said. “I don’t like the process and think they need some new ideas.
Next is Mike Chestnut, the long-service councilman and current Mayor Pro Tem. He is a native of Myrtle Beach and has served on city council for nearly 20 years.
Chestnut said after two decades on council, giving back to the community is what keeps him going.
As the owner of Big Mike’s Soul Food, Chestnut is constantly engaging with residents and tourists.
If re-elected, one of Chestnut's goals is to continue with the progress of revitalizing downtown Myrtle Beach.
“I've seen a lot of changes. The tourist community that is our life blood and we have to do everything we can to make sure that stays vibrant and alive,” Chestnut said. “Whether it's beach renourishment or making sure it's clean, the water quality is good. At the same time, we have to balance the needs of our residents.”
The next candidate is a life-long resident of Myrtle Beach and a retired construction business owner.
At the ages of 77, Charles Gasque is throwing his hat into politics for the first time. While he has no professional political experience, he's been an active member of the Myrtle Beach community.
As a resident near the Withers Swash Park, Gasque and his neighbors worked closely with police to take back their neighborhood after it had become plagued by drugs and crime.
He believes as a member of city council he can help clean up Myrtle Beach neighborhoods in similar situations, and will represent those living on the southside of Ocean Boulevard who call Myrtle Beach their home.
“I can do this citywide with other councilmen’s help,” Gasque said. “I’ll work together with them and we can clean up Dupont and any of these areas in Myrtle Beach that have got these problems. I’ve talked to a lot of people in the community that agree with that.”
Myrtle Beach native Wayne Gray is also looking to join city council, bringing with him more than 15 years of experience as a councilman and mayor pro tem to former Myrtle Beach mayors Mark McBride and John Rhodes.
Gray said he wants the opportunity to serve the city again and believes he can bring experience other candidates might not have to move Myrtle Beach forward.
Like many, Gray wants to continue pushing for public safety and doesn't want to lose sight on improving the small things like roads and sidewalks, city lighting and sanitation.
As a banker, Gray wants to make sure the city is financially responsible and would like to be more proactive as a council working with county leaders to find a solution to the hospitality fee discrepancy rather than go through litigation.
“I’m disappointed that the two mediation meetings we’ve had not one elected official from the city of Myrtle Beach was at those meetings. What I’m afraid is we’ll have a third party like the court or general assembly end up dictating local tax policy to us. That’s just not good leadership and representation for our taxpayers,” Gray said.
Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat is seeking re-election this year.
Jeffcoat first served on the Myrtle Beach City Council from 1984 to 1992 before getting back into local government in 2015 with a promise of making Myrtle Beach a safer place.
In between terms, she was still very involved with the city, primarily working as the homeless initiative facilitator, and loves public service.
Jeffcoat believes in the last four years, the council’s greatest accomplishment has been its efforts to make the city safer. She is also a huge supporter of initiatives combating the opioid crisis.
If re-elected, Jeffcoat wants to work on keeping taxes affordable for residents and be a part of a council that's honest and transparent with the community they serve.
“It’s not in the too distant past that even city council used to fight terribly. What’s important moving into this election is to look at the temperament, the experience and the teamwork each person brings,” she said. “Right now, we have a great team and one of my favorite things to say on the campaign trail is if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”
Next up is John Krajc, the youngest candidate running for city council. He spent Tuesday speaking with voters throughout the city.
The Myrtle Beach realtor, who ran for city council the first time in 2015, has spent the last four years volunteering and gaining leadership experience in the city.
Along with downtown development and managing the growth of the city, Krajc wanted to focus on improving support for Myrtle Beach public safety.
If elected, Krajc would become the youngest member of city council. He wants to see fresh faces that can bring new ideas and views to city council heading into the future.
“We have some people who have been on council for a combined over 60 years and I think it’s time to have that next gear to push the city into the next level of the future, the more proactive government,” Krajc said. “You see a lot of measures taken after a problem occurs, but I would love for us to see challenges that are coming up in the near future and take care of those ahead of time.”
Longtime Myrtle Beach City Councilman Phil Render is also seeking re-election.
With more than 15 years of experience serving on council, Render has always had an interest in city financing and reducing city hotel debt.
One issue Render believes needs to be address by the city is improving solid waste removal. He is in favor of building a new solid waste transfer station to take care of storm debris.
Away from council, Render likes to spend time amongst the residents he serves and is all about finding new ways to protect what he believes is Myrtle Beach's greatest asset — its coast line.
“I am certainly not a proponent for offshore drilling or exploration at this point,” Render said. “This is paramount with this council as it has been with past councils to protect our coast line and dune line and preserve that for future generations to enjoy.”
