’Electrical issue’ grounds Newark-bound flight in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A group of passengers are making new travel plans Saturday after a reported issue forced an unplanned diversion.
A United Airlines flight from Orlando to Newark was diverted to Myrtle Beach International Airport shortly before noon Saturday due to an electrical issue, according to MYR spokesman Kirk Lovell.
“All 83 people deplaned safely and are in the terminal waiting to continue to their final destination,” Lovell wrote in a text message to WMBF News.
WMBF News will continue to update this story with more information as it is made available.
