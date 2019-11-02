Broadway at the Beach plans to add a new entertainment area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Documents submitted to the Myrtle Beach city planning office show Broadway at the Beach is planning to add a new entertainment spot where the AMC movie theater once stood.
The theater was demolished this year and now Burroughs and Chapin are planning to replace the spot with an entertainment space called “The Hangout."
Broadway plans to add The Hangout right in the center where AMC was and retail shops will surround it. there will also be a hangout yard a space for a stage.
The retail shops range in size with individual and strip style, and there’s also a building labeled “future”.
A map of Broadway At The Beach shows that the proposed location is where Dragons Lair Fantasy Golf is currently located.
WMBF News reached out to Broadway at the Beach to find out more, and they sent us a statement:
“We are thrilled to welcome The Hangout to Broadway at the Beach in 2020 and will be releasing more details on this lively, family-friendly restaurant, retail and entertainment venue in the coming weeks,” they said.
The plans for The Hangout will be heard during the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting on Thursday.
Stay with WMBF News for updates on this proposed development.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.