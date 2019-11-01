Science with Sean: Dissolve the Rainbow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Save that colorful candy to make artwork. We dissolved Skittles to turn them into water colors. Here’s how!
Ingredients:
Skittles
Warm Water
A plate
Step 1: Line up your Skittles along the edge of the plate. Make sure they’re in a single file line.
Step 2: Pour the warm water in the center of the plate. Put enough water to fill the plate to start touching the Skittles. If any of the Skittles move, place them back in line.
Step 3: Start watching the colors come out of the Skittles.
Why does this happen?
Skittles are coated with sugar and food coloring, which dissolves when mixed with water. You see the food coloring diffuse from the Skittle and form the color streak.
Try different designs with your skittles and see how they turn out! Also you are able to eat the now colorless Skittles if you want.
