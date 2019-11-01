Robeson County’s new Traffic Enforcement Division starts Friday

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new division to help keep people safe on the roads.
The sheriff’s office’s new Traffic Enforcement Division will start enforcing traffic-related offenses on Friday.
As part of the Robeson County Vision Zero Initiative, the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program provided a grant to the sheriff’s office. It funded three new deputies and three new patrol vehicles equipped with radars, radios and cameras.
The deputies assigned to the division will work strictly traffic enforcement and will work hand-in-hand with other local and state agencies.
“As Robeson County ranks amongst the highest in the state for traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, enforcement efforts as well as educational programs will be utilized over the next few years in an attempt to lower these stats and make our roadways safer as we seek out ‘vision zero’ deaths,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.
Wilkins also asks the community to comply with deputies if you’re pulled over.
“The roadside is not the place to argue or complain. They are simply doing the job they are sworn to do,” Wilkins said.
