Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors discover uncovered food, uncooked tripe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control found containers of pork sitting on top of each other uncovered and uncooked tripe that had to be discarded.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Pop Pop’s Pit BBQ at 8724 Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the back door did not have a self closure and that door had a hanging screen that was not tight-fitting and had a piece that was flapping.
Those inspectors said containers of pork were sitting on top of each other. The containers are not covered and the bottom of the container was directly on top of the pork.
Tongs were stored in standing water at room temperature, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors found shelving under the cooking area that contained cooking equipment and food that was not at least six inches off of the floor.
The splash guard near the hand sink was cracked and in poor repair, the inspection report said.
Inspectors found grease build-up in several places including shelving, cooking equipment and even grease accumulation on the floors, under some equipment.
Inspectors found that tiles were in poor repair under equipment and under the three-compartment sink and the walls in the bathroom were peeling.
Inspectors gave Pop Pop’s Pit BBQ a 79 out of 100.
Next up is Tortas Y Licuados La Poblanita in Myrtle Beach.
An employee was seen washing and rinsing a container out at the three-compartment sink. That sink was not set up to wash, rinse or sanitize. Inspectors also found dirty dishes in the same basin where the container was being rinsed out.
Uncooked tripe was also being prepped at the same time, according to the inspection report. Inspectors said they saw uncooked tripe in the three-compartment sink at 67 degrees. The person in charge said it was pulled out and thawed overnight in the sink. That product was discarded.
Inspectors saw the thawing and prepping of uncooked tripe while dirty dishes were in the adjacent sink basin.
Cooked rice was seen being stored in to-go bags in the walk-in cooler, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors gave Tortas Y Licuados La Poblanita an 82 out of 100.
No perfect score this week but paleo fans, here’s a new place to try. The Poppyseed Cafe is now open at 5311 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. It’s a local coffee shop selling paleo and baked sweets next door to Bourbon Street Bar and Grill.
