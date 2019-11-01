Police make arrest in attempted robbery, shooting case in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound, is now charged with armed robbery, according to Horry County police.
Taquan Turner, 19, of Conway is charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.
It all started just after 5 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to reports of shots fired on Weeping Willow Drive near Carolina Forest.
Shortly after, a person with gunshot wounds was reported at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Police identified the person as Turner.
An investigation was launched, and police believe the incident was an attempted robbery which led to shots being fired.
Horry County police said other people were involved in the incident. They’re reaching out to the community to help them identify the other people involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.
