Myrtle Beach responds to Horry County Schools’ recent court fillings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Attorneys for Horry County Schools are accusing the city of Myrtle Beach of obstruction in an alleged “massive document dump.”
City attorneys said the district is just trying to delay a lawsuit between them.
Horry County School District alleges Myrtle Beach misused millions in tax dollars; city calls it ‘unfounded assertions’
Court filings show Horry County and Horry County Schools recently received more than 39,000 pages of documents from the city of Myrtle Beach as part of the ongoing court battle over taxes collected in The Market Common area.
Attorneys representing the county and the school district have asked a judge to force the city of Myrtle Beach to make it easier to sort through all the documents provided.
The city, on the other hand, said the county is just trying to delay and has had at least six weeks to review everything.
This battle all goes back to December of 2018.
The Horry County School District and the county sued Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority claiming they misused millions of taxpayer dollars intended to redevelop the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
The 2018 allegations include that the city failed to add construction and funding for a new school in the redevelopment plan. The plan for the school was dropped in November 2017.
In the recent documents, the county said the massive amount of pages has obstructed their ability to access data revealing how the city used taxpayer resources.
Now they’re asking the city to clearly explain the documents and give them the city’s project transaction report in a PDF format for their experts to use.
In court documents filed Tuesday, the city’s attorney said if the county reviewed the documents they would have found them to be already organized and categorized in eight separate PDF files corresponding to the categories requested.
They also said the county’s claim of misusing using millions of misused taxpayer dollars is false and includes “unfounded assertions.”
WMBF News reached out to the city, they can’t comment at this time.
But the city posted a response on Wednesday to Facebook.
“The city’s motion asks the court to sanction the School District for filing a frivolous motion and to reimburse the city for its costs," the post said.
We’ve also reached out to county leaders and they too can’t comment at this time.
On Thursday, Horry County Schools provided us with a statement from August of last year.
“If the City of Myrtle Beach elects to pursue this Redevelopment Plan as amended, it will cast doubt on any future tax increment proposals the City may propose to our governments in the future," the statement said.
